Arrest made in deadly wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police say Roxanne Palacios has been identified as the at-fault driver who killed two people on November 2 on the 2100 block of US Highway 181 South.

According to CCPD, Roxanne Palacios was arrested for two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and one count of Intoxicated Assault after killing 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Matthew Banda and severely injuring a third driver.

"The at-fault driver was transported to a local hospital and was admitted for injuries sustained in the crash," said police in a release.

"Investigators were able to determine that the at-fault driver was possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was traveling north in the southbound lanes on US HWY 181," added officials.

Detectives drew a blood specimen from Palacios the night of the fatal crash and sent it off to a Crime Lab for processing.

Authorities secured arrest warrants, and Palacios was released from the hospital and transported to the City jail for processing around 4:15 pm on Sunday, November 13.

Palacios is being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Railroad Seafood Company restaurant Palacios was at before the crash.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.