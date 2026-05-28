Argument turns deadly on Corpus Christi's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say an argument led to a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning in the Molina neighborhood.

A 9-1-1 call came in at 1:17 a.m. for a stabbing on the 4500 block of Anita Drive. When officers arrived, they found 3 male victims at the scene.

One man was dead. The two others were injured.

Investigators say one man began attacking the two other males during the argument. All three men knew each other.

No arrest has been made.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

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