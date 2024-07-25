Area road closures due to flooding

Area road closures due to Thursday's heavy rain. This list is subject to change as roads drain or as more rain comes into the area.
NORTH BEACH
- Golf Place and E. Surfside Boulevard
- Kleberg Place and E. Surfside Boulevard
- Paul Place and E. Surfside Boulevard
- S. Hotel Place and E. Surfside Boulevard
- Breaker Avenue and E. Surfside Boulevard
- Bushick Place and E. Surfside Boulevard
- Stewart Place and S. Surfside Boulevard
- Gulfspray Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Neal Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
_____________________________
AROUND TOWN
Eastbound Leopard Street between N. Carancahua Street and Upper Broadway Street
Chapman Ranch
PR 22 between Whitecap and Encantada
SH 358 at Leopard (main lanes traffic forced to take Leopard exit to frontage roads)
Northbeach turnaround
____________________________________
REMEMBER:
Drive slower than usual so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.
Turn on your headlights so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.
Be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas.
If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.
Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, Turn Around. Don’t Drown.
The City and EOC team will continue to monitor our City’s infrastructure and weather throughout the day.
