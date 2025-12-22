Area Girl Scouts lend a hand for the Salvation Army

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Girl Scouts from Troop 4180 out of San Diego spent their afternoon volunteering as bell ringers for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign on Sunday.

The scouts were stationed outside the Walmart on Saratoga and the Hobby Lobby in Moore Plaza as part of a friendly competition with other area Girl Scout troops to see which group could raise the most donations.

"Girl scouts, you know, yes they're all about cookies and all about having fun and learning leaderships and new skills and friendships but they also love to learn to give back and appreciate everything that they're thankful in life and sometimes people just need a little bit of extra help and that's why these girls love to step up and do that," Brittany Trevino said.

Trevino is the troop leader for Girl Scouts Troop 4180.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign ends on Wednesday, December 24. So far the campaign has reached 93% of its $150,000 fundraising goal.

