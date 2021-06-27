Aransas Pass water issues may be chemical-related

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass is experiencing water issues and officials from the city are advising its residents not to use the water. The city is also encouraging people not to boil the water or use disinfectants.

The city said they believe the tap water could possibly be contaminated by antifreeze and said it happened around 4 P.M. on Friday.

They said a business in Aransas Pass possibly had a chemical back flow into the city’s water supply and when it was inspected it didn’t have a back flow preventer.

The city closed its pool and restaurants until further notice. Nearby cities like Portland and Ingleside are not affected.

The City held a water distribution event on Saturday and distributed 68 pallets with 60 cases of water in each pallet.

The city’s water is currently being tested in Savannah, Georgia and the results should be in by Monday.

The city of Aransas Pass is holding a self-serve drive-thru behind the city’s civic center where residents can pick up three cases of water until they run out. This is only for residents of the city and security will be on-hand to check if they are a resident or affected by the crisis.