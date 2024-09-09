Aransas Pass Police provide update on Conn Brown Harbor crash

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Aransas Pass Police Captain Stephanie Diaz says a GPS error caused a crash Saturday night at Conn Brown Harbor, where a woman and two young children were rescued from a floating Ford SUV by witnesses.

The 37-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was driving near the boat ramps at Harbor Point Park around 10:45 p.m. She was visiting the area when her GPS gave inaccurate directions. Combined with low lighting, this led her vehicle into the water.

Unable to reverse the front-wheel-drive SUV, it began to float. Aransas Pass Police were notified, and two men at the scene jumped into the water to assist.

Clark Miles, who was fishing on the dock, witnessed the incident. “I was getting fishing poles out of the truck and saw the car go whizzing by and heard the splash,” Miles said. He watched as the men smashed the vehicle's sunroof and realized there were children inside. “Quite honestly, it made me feel a little bit sick," he told KRIS 6. "It was nerve-wracking realizing that there were children in the car.”

Captain Diaz confirmed that neither the woman nor the children sustained any injuries from the crash or rescue. She also noted that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.