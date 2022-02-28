Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aransas Pass police need help in identifying man wanted for purse snatching

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:56 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 18:56:22-05

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police need your help to identify a man wanted in connection to a purse snatching theft that left an 89-year-old woman injured.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Dollar General on Commercial Street, and AP police are searching for a slender-build black man who was driving a newer model black sedan.

Police asks anyone with information regarding this case to call (361) 758-5224.

Visit the Contact Tri-County Crimestoppers website to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward, authorities say.

Officers are seeking assistance in locating the suspect(s), a slender build black male in newer model black sedan.
Officers are seeking assistance in locating the suspect(s), a slender build black male in newer model black sedan.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education