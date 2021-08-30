Aransas Pass officials taking donations for those affected by Hurricane Ida

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department, Aransas Pass Fire Department, Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, and city leaders are asking the community to rally together to help out our neighboring state of Louisiana as they recover from the catastrophic damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Officers and city leaders plan to head to Louisiana next Tuesday, September 6 to deliver food and supplies to those affected by the storm. Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard says Aransas Pass Mayor Ram Gomez will be traveling to Louisiana to help disperse the goods. Alejandro's Tacos has volunteered to feed the people of Louisiana.

"If you remember during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, we had a lot of help come to us, and a lot of that help came from our good friends, our neighbors there in Louisiana," said Chief Blanchard in a Facebook Live.

He said they had lots of experience with hurricanes and aftermath recovery, and they sent out a surplus of supplies and brought food to support Texans in their time of need.

"It was incredible, and now is the time Aransas Pass to pay them back."

APPD said monetary donations are greatly appreciated, and will be used to buy food and supplies to feed those affected by the storm.

A variety of other donations are being asked for as well. You can find the list below.

Toiletries (Deodorant, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, etc)

Feminine hygiene products

First Aid Kits

Band aids

Alcohol

Neosporin

Baby wipes

Diapers

Canned Baby Formula

Mosquito spray

Sunblock

Disinfectants/Cleaning Products (No bleach)

Wash Cloth Towels

Large Trash Bags

Gloves

Dog/Cat Food

Shovels

Chainsaws

Handsaws

Rakes

Non-Perishable foods

You can drop off donated items at the Aransas Pass Civic Center during the weekdays, and the Aransas Pass Fire Department during the weekends. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Aransas Pass Police Department or the Aransas Pass Chamber. Checks should be made payable to the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, Hurricane Ida Recovery effort.

