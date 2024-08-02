Aransas Pass ISD to implement "The Texas Way" athletic initiative

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Aransas Pass Independent School District is one of the many schools across the state set to implement "The Texas Way" initiative.

"The Texas Way" initiative is a collaborative effort between the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association. The program is meant to decrease the number of ejections from sporting events.

This includes ejections for athletes, coaches, and fans.

“Think it's something that is gonna help our association grow and help our coaches grow," Aransas Pass Athletic Director Justin Taylor explained. "I should say and make Friday nights and Tuesday nights just run smoother."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.