Aransas Pass ISD offers new free after school program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As schools across the Coastal Bend are starting their school years, after school care is something on a lot of families minds.

So Aransas Pass ISD (APISD) and the non-profit organization Aransas Pass for Youth are partnering to bring its families and students the free After School Center for Excellence (ACE) program.

The ACE program was created through a federally funded grant. With that grant, APISD is planning on hiring more staff and certified teachers to work the after school program.

It will offer students activities in things like creative arts, coding and robotics. There will also be homework help, snacks and a break for physical activity.

However, the benefits aren't just for the students.

"From the friends I know that have kids in after school programs, it’s really expensive. I can’t imagine having that on top of my other bills if I was struggling to get by," APISD parent Ashley Sloann said. "Even being a stay at home parent, I know it can be difficult just figuring out a time to get your kid out of school. It's nice to have an option where they can stay a little longer and you can get everything squared away."

The ACE program will be offered at two sites. Faulk Elementary School will host pre-k through second grade students, and the Kieberger Center will host thrid through fifth grade students.

APISD is hoping to enroll at least 100 kids per site with a 15- 1 student ratio. That ratio will allow students to work in small groups for more one-on-one time.

The district will provide free transportation for students who need to travel to their assigned site. Even further, APISD will provide transportation home afterwards for parents who are unable to pick up their child at 6 p.m when the program ends.

"We’re gonna be able to provide students a safe place to be after school and also an engaging place after school where they can learn and they can grow," APISD Curriculum Director Shelley Dominguez said.

After months of working on getting the ACE grant and waiting to hear back, APISD is looking forward for what's to come.

"We just feel like this is the most amazing opportunity to be able to provide this to our families," Dominguez said.

Registration for the ACE program opens Aug. 7. The program starts Aug. 14, the first day of school for the district.