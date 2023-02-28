Aransas Pass High School students celebrates new accomplishment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Aransas Pass High School students and faculty members had a chance to celebrate a record in the number of student that signed up for Free Application's for Federal Student Aid (FASFA).

Aransas Pass High School principal Michael Todd said the seniors were able to meet the school district's goal and surpassed the numbers of applications.

The FASFA squad program guides students and parents to complete the federal application.

This application determines the student's eligibility on whether they qualify for financial aid if they choose to get a higher education.

"They have that one piece done, so now they can find out what they qualify for as far as grants things like that to better themselves for any career or paths they want to take, so it’s that next step.” Todd said.

This FASFA squad program now requires students to fill out their applications before they graduate.

