Aransas Pass High School dismisses classes early due to water main break

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — UPDATE: Aransas Pass ISD says the water main break at Aransas Pass High School has been repaired. Classes at their high school will resume Friday March 5, 2021. Students and staff are cautioned that the area by the back door to the cafeteria is off limits. Student drivers may park in the student parking lot and walk around to enter the campus through one of the side entrances by the teacher parking lot.

------

Students at Aransas Pass High School were sent home Thursday morning after their third-period class because of no water service.

The high school's water has been shut down so repairs can be made to a water main break on the campus. Students were sent home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Students were to continue their studies through home-based learning.

This only affects high school students.

There is no estimate yet on how long repairs will take so it's not known if students will return to the campus on Friday or continue with home-based learning.