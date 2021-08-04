Aransas County ISD announces salary raise and retention stipend for employees

Aransas County Independent School District has approved a salary raises for all ACISD employees.

The $1.1 million raise was approved during a special board meeting held on Tuesday, August 3, now making the district a top tiered paying district for teachers within Education Service Center, Region 2.

This salary raise is on top of the district's retention stipend that was announced on July 30.

Returning full-time employees will receive a series of one-time retention stipends totaling $3,750, while new full-time employees will receive their series of one-time retention stipends totaling $3,000. Part-time employees will receive half depending on if they are returning or new employees.

“It is our priority to remain competitive with other districts in the area. We cannot hope to serve the needs of our children by lacking the most important determinant of their success—high quality professional educators,” ACISD School Board President Kenny Cruzan said in a release.

Employees are expected to see their salary change in September when they receive their first paychecks of the contract year.