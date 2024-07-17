Aransas County Courthouse project expects months-long delays

ROCKPORT, Tx — The project to build a new Aransas County Courthouse is expecting a setback of several months. The project is unlikely to meet its August 9 deadline.

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2018, the Aransas County Courthouse was damaged beyond repair. The county decided that it would be more beneficial to build a new one in downtown Rockport. The project broke ground in April 2022 with an expected end date of September 2023.

However, the project currently has no expected completion date, and the reason why is unclear.

KRIS 6 News The new Aransas County Courthouse under construction despite a proposed completion date of September 2023.

Mark Williams, a representative for Broaddus & Associates, believes the blame falls on Teal Construction Company.

At a June 21 Aransas County Commissioners' Workshop Report, Williams described several instances of damage allegedly caused by Teal workers, damage that has yet to be repaired.

“When you go down and buy a new car, you don’t expect to see it with a dent in it," Williams told the board. “None of the ceiling tile was being replaced, the ceiling ridge, I was incredibly alarmed.”

Broaddus & Associates is a law firm hired by the county to protect its interests in the project.

Teal representatives were quick to respond to the allegations and put the blame on indecisiveness in the project.

In a written statement from Teal Vice President Michael Miller, he wrote, "It is not uncommon for projects of this size and complexity to experience delays due to owner changes, design changes, and supply chain interruptions of which this project has had plenty. There have been disagreements on the cost and time associated with these changes, but Teal Construction remains committed to providing the county with a quality building that will serve the citizens well for years to come. Delays in receiving answers have impacted the schedule, in fact we are still waiting on final design changes. On April 9th, I personally met with Judge Garza and suggested the court host a meeting with all involved parties to resolve the disagreements and get the answers we need to finish. We think the elected County representatives would benefit from a meeting like this to better understand the history of this project. We have requested this several times since, but to date our invitations have not been accepted."

Justin McComb, the Director of South Texas Operations for Teal Construction Company, went before the county commissioners to refute Williams.

“He has created a picture of this courthouse project that is not correct. We at Teal ask that each of you take a deep look into what is going on here,” McComb told commissioners."

KRIS 6 News The current Aransas County Courthouse located off of Highway 35 N. The lease for the current property expires on August 9.

In a post to Facebook Aransas County Judge Ray Garza wrote, "Here we are in July 2024, and we don’t have an anticipated completion date. The building isn’t dried in, and basic scope items and design issues still need to be addressed before we can hold court."

In the same post, Garza also explained that before taking office, the project was already $1.2 million over budget.

The lack of a completion date also complicates the status of the current courthouse located off Highway 35 N. The current lease for the property expires on August 9. The county is currently seeking a six-month lease with new property to hold court proceedings in the meantime. No location has been found as of July 17.

