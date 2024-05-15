Aransas County Corrections Officer charged with murder

An Aransas County Corrections Officer is charged with murder in a shooting death investigators first thought was accidental.

Aransas Pass Police said, that on April 19th, Trintton Ray Crisp (19) shot 18-year-old Phillip Esslinger at a home in the 500 block of Yoakum.

Investigators said, at the time, a shotgun accidentally discharged. Police investigators determined, the day after the shooting, evidence suggested the shooting was not accidental. Aransas Pass Police charged Crisp with murder. Police in the San Antonio area arrested Crisp. A judge set a $200,000 bond for Crisp. He bonded out of jail.

KRIS 6 News has learned Crisp works as an Aransas County Corrections Officer. Aransas County's Sheriff tells KRIS 6 News, as required, he reported the incident to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. However, the Texas Jail Commission did say while Crisp can remain employed in Aransas County, he cannot work for any other jail while this case is pending.

Both agencies, Sheriff Bill Mills says, believe Crisp can continue working until the case is resolved.

The sheriff says Crisp is not placed on administrative leave.

