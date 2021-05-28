Apollo Towing offering free rides home over Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Apollo Towing is launching it's 'No Excuse" Memorial Day Weekend program.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 p.m., you can call Apollo Towing to pick you up if you've had too much to drink.

The 'No Excuse' program has been around for nine years and is launched during the holidays when people may overindulge.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services weren't offered during Spring Break this year.

However, as vaccinations continue to ramp up across the country, Apollo Towing decided to bring back the service for Memorial Day weekend.

This year, they're dedicating it to Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum, who lost his life from an intoxicated driver.

"He lost his life in a tragic and senseless injury, and accident, and death, because somebody was drinking," said Apollo Towing Vice President Michael Staff. "It is Memorial Day, and officer McCollum was a decorated army hero."

The free service is available in Corpus Christi, Portland and Robstown.

Your vehicle must be in driveable condition and can only take the vehicle and the driver.

The number to call for a ride is (361) 853-0003.