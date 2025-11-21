Annual turkey giveaway begins at noon with drive-through distribution at law firm headquarters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Herrman & Herrman Turkey Giveaway will take place this Sunday, November 23, starting at 12:00 p.m. at the law firm's headquarters at 1201 3rd Street in Corpus Christi.

The annual event will distribute 3,000 free frozen turkeys to families on a first-come, first-served basis. Each vehicle will receive one turkey through a drive-through distribution system.

Organizers expect large crowds for the holiday event and are asking residents to exercise patience and cooperation throughout the distribution.

"Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles, follow the directions of volunteers and peace officers who are assisting in promoting the safety of the event," organizers said. Foot traffic will not be permitted to obtain turkeys.

Street closures will be implemented to manage traffic flow during the event. Residents should use southbound Shoreline Drive and Ocean Drive to access the Herrman & Herrman headquarters.

Closures along northbound Shoreline Boulevard and Ocean Drive will begin as early as 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Water Street is recommended as an alternate route during the closures.

KRIS 6

Residents will not be permitted to park on Shoreline Boulevard or Ocean Drive, or block travel lanes, in advance of the event. During closure periods, residents should plan accordingly and allow for extra travel time. Traffic impacts are as follows during event days:

· Southbound Shoreline Boulevard: Full closure between Coopers Alley and Craig Street starting at 6:30 a.m.

· Southbound Ocean Drive: Full closure between Craig Street and Morgan Avenue starting at 6:30 a.m.

· Northbound Shoreline Boulevard: Left turn restrictions at Buford Street, Furman Avenue, Park Avenue, Kinney Street, and Coopers Alley.

· Northbound Ocean Drive: Left turn restrictions at Morgan Avenue and Craig Street.

· Morgan Avenue: Left turn restriction onto Ocean Drive. Full closure between 3rd Street and Ocean Drive in the westbound direction.

· 3rd Street: Full closure between Morgan Avenue and Craig Street.

· Access onto Ocean Drive from Craig Street will be prohibited.

· Access onto Shoreline Drive between Coopers Alley and Buford Street will be prohibited.

· 3rd Street: Left turn restrictions at Morgan Avenue.

· 2nd Street: Right turn restrictions at Morgan Avenue.

· Local access on side streets between Water Street and Shoreline Boulevard from Coopers Alley to Buford Street will be maintained.

· Access to Water’s Edge Park will be maintained via northbound Shoreline Drive.

· All access to churches, businesses, residences and neighborhoods in the area will be maintained via Water Street.

