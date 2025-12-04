Annual Shop With a Cop event held at area WalMarts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A select group of area school children was treated to a Christmas shopping spree this morning, courtesy of the Shop with a Cop program.

Children who might not otherwise have Christmas presents went shopping at area Walmarts. I caught up with this group of kids at the Walmart on Saratoga near Cimarron. This is one assignment that officers look forward to every year.

"It puts a smile on our face more than it does the kids I think. It's just, it's, shop with a younger person, especially somebody that may be in need and brighten their Christmas. It makes it all worthwhile," Assistant Police Chief David Blackmon said.

The Shop with a Cop shopping spree is made possible thanks to private donations, members of the community, the Fraternal Order of Police and of course Walmart stores.

