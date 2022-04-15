Annaville shooting sends one person to hospital; police still looking for shooter

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting on Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

CCPD officials responded to the shooting at the 10600 block of Veda Drive at about 3:45 p.m.

CCPD officials said they believe a 17 year old shot the victim and fled the scene.

Officials added the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, officials said.

Officials are currently still looking for the shooter.

Police are investigating the incident, and said more information will be released when it is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.