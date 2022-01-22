Annaville and Calallen residents experiencing discolored and smelly water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents from Annaville and Calallen have been calling into our newsroom saying that they are experiencing discolored water with an odd odor coming from their faucets.

Peter Zanoni, the City of Corpus Christi city manager, said it all comes down to where the water is coming from. The city has three water sources: the Nueces River, Lake Texana, and the Colorado River. This yellowish water that residents are seeing is coming from the Colorado River.

He said with the recent rain, there can be changes in the water levels from the river, so more contact with the ground means the water could become more earthy in its taste and smell.

He said Annaville and Calallen residents are experiencing this different kind of water because they are closest to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant.

“As that water that’s currently in the system up in the O.N. Stevens treatment plant begins to fan out into our distribution system, other customers may notice that, but the Calallen customer is that first draw customer. They’re closest to the plant, so they’re seeing it sooner than others,” Zanoni said.

Water utilities director for the City of Corpus Christi, Gabriel Ramirez, said the city was using more water from the Colorado River, but they will soon use more water from Lake Texana.

“Anytime you make surface water source water changes in the blend, that could cause the aesthetics to change and some people may experience the difference,” he said.

However, Zanoni said the water is safe to use and will not cause any harm to anybody. He said the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant is currently testing the water and the water will return back to normal once the Colorado River water filters through the water system.

“It’s safe to use for showering, it’s safe for pets, safe to do laundry. It’s really just a taste situation. The water is clear. You won’t notice anything if you looked at the water,” he said.

