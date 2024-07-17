Amistad Veterans Memorial park near Bishop will get new look starting next month

There’s nothing like spending a day at a park with family and friends. A vote Wednesday morning by Nueces County Commissioners will make Amistad Veterans Memorial Park near Bishop more enjoyable.

Six-year-old Wesson Powers lives in Bishop and goes to the park once or twice a week with his family. On Wednesday, Powers joined his cousins for a fun summer day.

“I like going places like the splash pad and park, and it’s also super fun to play,” Powers said.

His sister, Kirryn Wade, grew up going to the same park. She said she’s seen the upgrades, such as the splash pad and basketball court, throughout the years and is excited to see more to come.

“I think that it would welcome more people to the park, and we’ll see more kids. I know my family loves to see different kids and let them meet new people and play with their friends from school. I think it would be great to have them here,” Wade said.

Nieces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said upgrades include a walking trail, new picnic tables and benches, a playground with full ADA accessibility, and even a small tee ball field, which Wesson is most excited about.

“I’ve been wanting to play baseball at a park my whole life,” Powers said.

There are many more upgrades and the park upgrades will cost nearly $1 million and will be payed for with ARPA funds which is a type of relief grant.

Commissioner Gonzalez has wanted to upgrade the park for a couple of years now. He said the upgrades are necessary to keep kids healthy and active and, most of all, to give local kids a memorable childhood.

