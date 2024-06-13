American Heart Association celebrates 100 years; community learns hands-on CPR training at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — June 10, 2024, marked 100 years of the American Heart Association, founded in Chicago by a small group of cardiologists.

The Association was inspired by a social worker who wanted to do more for people who have suffered from heart attacks and/or heart disease.

The American Heart Association-Corpus Christi and La Palmera Mall teamed up for a presentation at the mall on the American Heart Association’s Founder’s Day.

People from the community were able to learn hands-only CPR at the Association’s hands-on training kiosk at La Palmera.

"The kiosk features a touch screen with a video program that provides a brief introduction and overview of Hands-Only CPR, followed by a practice session and a 30-second test session. With the help of a practice manikin or a rubber torso, the kiosk gives feedback about the depth and rate of compressions and proper hand placement – factors that influence the effectiveness of CPR," said organizers.

The entire training took about five minutes, and the first 150 participants were able to take home a free CPR kit to help educate family and friends.

