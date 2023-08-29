American Bank Center unveils new website

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, the American Bank Center launched a re-designed website after months of development, claiming enhanced customer experience and engagement, according to a press release from the American Bank Center.

New features include the ability to pre-purchase event parking, Google reviews, and an added venue guide map that shoes parking lot locations, ADA accessibility, venue entrances and more.

“We updated the website with an all-new look and feel for easier navigation adding more excitement to the online user experience,” said American Bank Center’s Director of Marketing DeAnna Richarte. “It was important for us to display our venue location as many guests, conventions, and live event tours are visiting from out of town. There are no other venues in our industry that sit on a waterfront bay like ours.”

You can access the American Bank Center’s re-designed website at www.americanbankcenter.com.