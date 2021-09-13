Ambulance hit by SUV who failed to yield

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are reminding everyone to yield to emergency vehicles after an accident involving an ambulance on Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Staples and Holly. Police say firefighters from Station 14 were responding to another accident when an SUV struck the ambulance.

The ambulance was totaled in the accident. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries and will be cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to control their speed.