Amber Alert issued for missing teen from San Antonio

An Amber Alert has been issuedfor a San Antonio teen who police believe may be in "grave or immediate danger."

San Antonio police are searching for Juelz Robinson, who has been missing for about a week. According to officials, he was last seen walking on foot at midnight on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio, Texas.

Police describe Juelz Robinson as a 14-year-old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs. Robinson has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and slip-ons.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

