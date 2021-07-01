Amber alert issued for missing 7-month-old baby

The Ennis Police Department is searching for Miguel David Lee Ramirez.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Identifying features:



white,

male

7-months-old

26”

25 lbs, light brown hair, blue eyes, and wearing a white mickey mouse diaper.

Police are also looking for Faith Reid.

Identifying features:



white

female

20 years old

5’02”

115 lbs

blonde hair

green eyes

unknown clothing

She is wanted in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a white Ford extended cab with unknown Texas plates and was last heard from in Ennis Texas.

Information regarding this abduction should be reported to the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.