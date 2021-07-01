Amber alert issued for missing 7-month-old baby

The Ennis Police Department is searching for Miguel David Lee Ramirez.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
Identifying features:
- white,
- male
- 7-months-old
- 26”
- 25 lbs, light brown hair, blue eyes, and wearing a white mickey mouse diaper.
Police are also looking for Faith Reid.
Identifying features:
- white
- female
- 20 years old
- 5’02”
- 115 lbs
- blonde hair
- green eyes
- unknown clothing
She is wanted in connection with his abduction.
The suspect is driving a white Ford extended cab with unknown Texas plates and was last heard from in Ennis Texas.
Information regarding this abduction should be reported to the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.