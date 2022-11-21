AMBER Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for Zachariah Sutton after he was abducted on Monday morning in Overton, Texas.

Zachariah Sutton is described as a 5-year-old black male, who is 3’05” tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Pamela Medlock, who is a black 59-year-old female. She is described as 05'06" tall, 135 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants in connection with the abduction.

"The suspect is driving a dark green Jeep Wrangler bearing an unknown Texas license plate," said authorities in a press release.

The suspect was last seen in Overton, Tx, and law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.