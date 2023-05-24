Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Marisol Avila who was last seen in North Houston

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Houston Independent School District Police are searching for 14-year-old Marisol Avila, who officials believe to be in "grave or immediate danger."

Police believe Avila was abducted by a suspect who forced her into a tan, late-model Subaru Forester with an unknown license plate number.

According to Houston police, Marisol Avila was last seen on Noble Street in North Houston. She is described as a white female, four feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Avila was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday night. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Houston ISD Police Department at 713-892-7777.

