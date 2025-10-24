Alice police search for a registered sex offender wanted for child sexual assault

ALICE, Texas — Alice police are actively searching for 52-year-old Michael Castillo, who faces charges of sexual assault of a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to Officer Cameron Reynolds, a female juvenile reported a sexual assault by Castillo on Oct. 16. Details of the case remain limited as the investigation continues.

During their search for Castillo, investigators discovered he is a convicted sex offender who was required to report to Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies. Reynolds said Castillo's actual residence is within Alice city limits, which violates sex offender registration laws.

"This is a top priority for the department as we believe Castillo is a threat to the community, especially the youth," Reynolds said.

Officers have attempted to arrest Castillo but have been unable to locate him. Two warrants have been issued for his arrest, and authorities believe he remains in the Coastal Bend area.

Reynolds warned that Castillo is considered dangerous because he is known to carry firearms.

Anyone with information about Castillo's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!