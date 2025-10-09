Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco delivered the city's annual State of the City address on Thursday, Oct. 9, outlining progress made over the past fiscal year and addressing ongoing challenges facing the South Texas community.

The mayor spoke to residents about growth in business, education, and future projects for the community during the annual update.

Alice mayor addresses city's progress at annual State of the City

"This is a great way of giving them a synopsis of what has occurred in the past fiscal year. And what the future of this coming fiscal year. Of where their tax dollars are being spent," Carrasco said.

However, not all residents share the mayor's optimism about the city's direction. Alice resident Raquela Gonzalez, a retired nurse who has lived in the city for decades and raised her family there, expressed concerns about the city's infrastructure and leadership.

"This is our city. We want to live in a nice place. We want to be proud of our city. And if it needs some fixing let's do it," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez specifically pointed to deteriorating road conditions as a major concern.

"Our streets are in (dire) - they're horrible. Reynolds street is a very used street and it's in such bad shape," Gonzalez said.

She also wants the city to address the stray dog population and water restrictions affecting residents.

Carrasco acknowledged that the city faces ongoing struggles, particularly since the oil industry left town in 2015.

"Oh it's all positive. That's not a true statement. We have struggles. We all know that," Carrasco said.

Despite these challenges, the mayor says the city has been able to accomplish projects focused on infrastructure and parks through careful budgeting. She explained that more businesses are coming into town, and while there isn't one major industry driving growth, the city council hopes for a better future that includes an excellent school system and improved quality of life.

Carrasco emphasized that the city can only thrive with community involvement and support from residents.

