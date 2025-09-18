Alice man sentenced to 35 years for killing two women with an ax

An Alice man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing two women in the Summer of 2022.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Michael Garcia accepted a plea deal in the Alejandro Lopez, Jr. case.

Lopez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. In exchange for his plea, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for both murders, which the judge ordered be served concurrently.

On July 1, 2022, Lopez and another man were arguing with Lopez's cousin, Nola Morales, 36, and her friend Ana Pastor, 23, before Lopez used an ax to kill both women outside a home on the 200 block of Fifth Street.

After Lopez's July 7 hearing, Nola's father, Ernesto L. Morales, told KRIS 6 he was not happy with the plea deal that was offered.

"I was informed by crime victims that there was going to be a 35-year plea, which, honestly, I didn't agree with. Not a double capital murder case," Morales said.

