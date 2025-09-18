For more than two decades, Joe Nino has walked the halls of Alice Independent School District with one goal in mind: keeping the school safe.

As the district's chief security guard and longest-serving member of the security team, Nino has dedicated 24 years to protecting students and staff. An Alice graduate himself, he said serving and protecting has been his calling.

"I made security my life. Wanted to protect people, you know, protect people, serve people," Nino said.

Alice ISD security guard's mission keeping students safe

Students at William Adams Middle School have grown accustomed to seeing Nino patrolling the hallways and checking doors throughout the day. He spends his time monitoring security cameras and maintaining constant communication with other security guards across the district.

"I'm trying to keep these kids safe and the staff. That's what I want. Every morning I think about to keep the kids and staff (staying) safe and be proactive," Nino said.

His dedication hasn't gone unnoticed by the students he protects. June Garza, an 11-year-old sixth grader at William Adams Middle School, says Nino's presence makes her feel secure.

"I would feel really scared coming to school because security guards are what keep us safe. And without them we wouldn't be safe anymore," Garza said.

Nino is among the security guards being celebrated during National Security Guard Week. For many students, he has become a significant part of their school experience, having watched their parents grow up and now looking after them.

"He's very good at what he does. He's very respectful. Treats everyone great," Garza said. "I feel really good that someone knows what they're doing and that they can protect our school."

Nino says he plans to continue protecting students and staff for as long as the district will have him.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!