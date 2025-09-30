Alice ISD second graders dive into life-saving water safety lessons at city natatorium

Second grade students at Alice Independent School District are learning crucial water safety skills through a partnership with the city's natatorium, marking the third year of this life-saving program.

Every week, students from Schallert Elementary, like Camden Cox head to the Alice Natatorium Pool for 40-minute swim lessons that mix fun with essential safety education.

"I'm hoping to learn how to swim faster than I can right now," Cox said.

The Schallert Elementary student has been learning to swim since he was 5 and understands the importance of these skills.

"So, in the real world, when we grow up, and we get in a kind of situation where we're in deep water we need to know how to swim," Cox said.

The program addresses a serious concern. According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 69 children in the state have drowned this year.

Emilee Cox, Alice ISD registered nurse and Camden's mother, worries about these statistics and supports the program.

"I think it's amazing. A lot of kids don't learn water safety unless they're doing this," Emilee said.

Even though her son already knows how to swim, she didn't hesitate to sign him up for classes this year, believing there's still more he can learn.

"Probably just more confidence in the water. He is a good swimmer but I want him to know safety and be sure he knows the rules around water too," Emilee said.

Fellow Schallert Elementary student Aiyana Cavazos also participates in the program and loves being in the water.

"I was very excited and a little nervous. It's important to help you know how to swim to face your fears," Cavazos said.

The swim program for Alice ISD second graders has been running for three years, providing students with essential water safety skills that could save their lives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

