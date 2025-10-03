ALICE, Texas — Alice Independent School District held its annual State of the District luncheon today at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds to showcase the district's progress and achievements.

Superintendent Dr. Anysia Trevino emphasized that the district's top priority is ensuring students excel academically while becoming career-ready for their futures.

Alice ISD highlights student success and partnerships at annual district luncheon

"The most important thing for the district is having students. Students who excel in academics and are career-ready," Trevino said.

The event also featured presentations from the Director of the Alice ISD Education Foundation and the President of Coastal Bend College, who discussed their ongoing partnerships with the district to support student success.

