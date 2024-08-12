Alice ISD focus on CTE courses for 2024-2025 school year

ALICE — Students are back in the classroom at Alice Independent School District. The district is focusing on its Career and Technology Education (CTE) courses to prepare its students for the future.

Aside from the basic courses at Alice High School - students are getting first-hand experience through these CTE courses.

“We’re preparing professionals,” said Yvonne Rodriguez, Cosmetology teacher.

Rodriguez has been the cosmetology teacher for two years and she said the course has grown in the few years she’s been a part of it. She believes it has a lot to do with social media platforms.

“A lot of people think that cosmetology is curling hair, polishing nails. That’s not what it is. They learn anatomy and physiology, chemistry, health and safety, and business and marketing skills. It’s well-rounded,” Rodriguez said.

Success at Alice ISD isn’t just measured by grades, several teachers tell me what success means to them.

“Getting them as much knowledge as possible,” said James Shipp, Alice HS’ Automotive Technology teacher.

Shipp has seen a change in vehicles and in his students.

“A lot of students don’t have any prior background and we try and train them. From bumper to bumper,” he said.

Shipp said the constant change in technology affects all the workforce.

Long-time teachers like Devon Bush and James Eric Winterbottom said students see their future careers differently because of the CTE courses.

Bush teaches STEM and Engineering. She said it’s important for her to have students understand what is out in the community’s workforce.

“I’m hoping I can share all of the opportunities there is in our area for engineering stem-related industrial jobs out there. I want to prepare them as best as we can while we have them,” she said.

Students in the CTE courses discovered businesses around the Alice neighborhood and how they help their local and national neighbors.

Winterbottom has taught students of all ages and academic levels.

“(CTE courses at the high school level are) a great opportunity for students - as you say - it wasn’t available years ago. It’s fantastic that these students - see that as a great opportunity to enhance their career and opportunities to get to the next level,” he said.

Career and Technology Education teachers agree these programs give students advantages in the real world while still learning in the high school atmosphere.

