Alice firefighters help relay donated fire truck to Mexico

ALICE, Texas — A fire truck donated to firefighters in Mexico made a stop in Alice as part of a cross-country relay coordinated by the nonprofit Firefighters for Christ.

The truck is being passed from city to city, with local firefighters driving it to each next destination. The vehicle left Pleasanton, just south of San Antonio, this morning and arrived at the Alice Fire Department as the next stop in the relay.

"For us it's a, this is a really good way for us to help our neighbors and our brothers and sisters that are firefighters all over the, you know, the world really," Chief Patrick Thomas of the Alice Fire Department said.

"And so, we, uh, think it's important, you know, they, we all have the same goal at the end of the day and we're here to serve our people and they're there to serve theirs," Thomas said.

A member of the Alice Fire Department drove the fire truck to Mission this afternoon. From there, it was going to cross the border into Mexico.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

