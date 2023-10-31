Alice City employees have Halloween fun

ALICE, Texas — City of Alice employees got into the Halloween spirit with several ghoulish activities. Employees participated in the annual activities for fun and prizes.

Walking through the glass doors of the Alice City Hall you were met with Halloween characters taking a break from their desks to have a holiday experience.

A few of the Halloween costumes including Miss Piggy and Kermit, Witchdoctors, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, and the 70s Grease actors.

Witchdoctors – Julian Salazar and Jennifer Ruiz – won the costume contest after memorizing the judges with their detailed costumes.



Colonel Sanders sure made his way through the judge's stomachs to win first place for the most creative costume.



The Alice Fire Department won the Pumpkin Contest with the pumpkin firefighter and the Ghoulish Goodies Contest was won with the spiders and donuts breakfast by Jennifer Ruiz.



Just another Halloween thriller for Alice City employees.

