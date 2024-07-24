Alice Cattleman's Roundup raising money for area children's hospital

The annual Cattleman's Roundup Auction happened on Tuesday, July 23 in Alice.

The auction raises money for Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi.

Since the South Texas Cattleman's Roundup Program began in 1987 and has raised over $4,000,000.

An annual auction of home good benefits South Texas children flew by on Tuesday, July 23 in Alice at the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction Barn. The annual Alice Cattleman’s Roundup is one of 10 auctions in the state that provides money to Driscoll Children's Hospital that will be used for necessary medical resources for their patients.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi services patients from 30,000 square miles. Children come from everywhere to get the best medical attention possible to give them a better life.

Which is only possible with donations and these auctions.

“Driscoll receives support from nearly 5,000 individuals throughout the course of every single year. Without that support, Driscoll would not be Driscoll,” said Sean Pieri, Vice President of Marketing and Development for Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “That means the transportation department would not be able to do some of the things it does. Surgical units would not be able to do some of the things they do.”

Pieri said the money raised will go towards the hospital’s transportation department.

These auctions are possible thanks to ranchers and community kids like 16-year-old Kinleigh Carr of Orange Grove.

Carr has participated in the Alice Cattleman’s Roundup as an Orange Grove County Kids 4H Club member for the past eight years.

“My favorite part is probably baking because I love to bake items, but I also love coming out here and seeing everyone. And interacting with my community,” Carr said. “I think it’s just an amazing way to get the community together. And such a great cause that this all goes to.”

Organizers said the non-profit hospital is thankful for their neighbor’s continued support.

