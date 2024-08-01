Alice back-to-school giveaway helps ease financial burden

Families in Alice took advantage of the Finka Seiz school giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Parents and their kids gathered school supplies that would help their wallets.

The start of the new school year is just days away. Families in Alice took advantage of school resources to ease the financial burden of back to school.

Families who needed some relief in their pockets came by the Finka Seiz school giveaway.

Families filed into the event and gathered the much-needed supplies. Everything from mesh backpacks to crayons, folders, and pencil pouches.

Parents, like Selina Moreida who homeschools her three children, said things are pricey and they need to stay on a budget this year.

“Everything is very expensive right now - clothes, shoes, school supplies, homeschooling curriculum. This gives me more money in my pocket so I can get my curriculum or the shoes or clothes they want,” Moreida said.

She and her kids said they’re grateful for the communities help.

Other kids at the event said they’re prepared in different ways. Like Roy Farias Jr. who attends Agua Dulce Independent School District and has been attending his athletic workouts.

“Yeah, I’m kinda ready. Never ready though. I’ve been going to workouts for sports,” Farias said.

Farias is ready to see his friends.

He has a large family and every bit helps.

Some event sponsors also had their children at the event. Nine-year-old Ava Cantu helped pass out school supplies for her father’s medical practice.

Cantu is a student at St. Elizabeth Catholic School. She said it’s important to hold these events.

“Because they can get their stuff for free. So they don’t have to spend money. And they can get everything they need,” Cantu said.

Another school year approaching can be challenging for families. But they are preparing for classes.

