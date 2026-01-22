Alameda Street construction closes southbound lanes near Louisiana Avenue starting Thursday

Construction crews will close a section of Alameda Street near Louisiana Avenue for paving work beginning Thursday.

The southbound lanes of Alameda Street from Louisiana Avenue to before Texas Avenue will be closed through Monday, February 23. Access to neighborhoods will remain available during construction.

The remaining section between Texas Avenue to Texan Trail will be open with four lanes of traffic and a center turning lane.

Safety remains a top priority. Motorists are urged to follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone safely. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow.

The City of Corpus Christi is committed to projects that maintain or improve streets and infrastructure for every city resident, business, and visitor.

