Agua Dulce officials warn about the dangers of crossing train tracks after recent death

AGUA DULCE, Tx — Agua Dulce officials are warning people to not cross the railroads for their safety if they see or hear a train coming after a recent death.

According to DPS, on Tuesday at approximately 4:45 p.m.,a 75-year-old man ducked under the rail guards at the railroad crossing on County Road 78 and attempted to cross over. He were hit and killed by an incoming train.

The railroad crossing was located north of FM 38, on FM 70.

Agua Dulde Marshall Joe Martinez said on many occasions they have helped this elderly man cross the road. Even warning him to not cross the train tracks if the train guards were down.

"We did tell him numerous times to be careful because of his medical condition and I believe because of his medical conditions, I think this probably cost him his life because he made a fatal mistake thinking he could beat the train," Martinez said.

Martinez said this is a common problem in the area and stresses to people not to do this.

"We hear stories all the time that people go around the arms and they look to see if train is coming and again judging the distance of a train is really hard and the arm is there for as reason so just do not cross," Martinez said.

Martinez said several years back three undocumented migrants died at this same exact location trying to cross the tracks when a train hit them.

Mayor John Howard of Agua Dulce said it's not worth putting your life at risk.

"If people do not adhere to it, it's null, it does not do any good at all, so you have to abide by the rules to stay alive," Howard said.

Officials hope everyone thinks twice before putting their lives at risk. Tuesday's incident is still being investigated.

