After years of service, a former San Patricio commissioner gets street cred

SINTON, Texas — Nina Trevino Street in Sinton is something that many people pass, but for some its a walk down memory lane.

Nina Trevino as a county welfare office in Sinton and later became the welfare director. The program was later terminated because of funding, but that did not stop her.

She later became commissioner for Precinct 1 where she represented the citizens of Sinton, St. Paul, Taft, Gregory, and Aransas Pass. She served for the county for more than 50 years.

On Wednesday, she was honored with the placing of a plaque on the building she worked out of, and that street was also named in her honor.

“I appreciate him very much. I thank God with all my heart,” Trevino said.

Many in the community said her impact goes beyond the four walls for the commissioner’s office.

Rosanna Guerrero is someone of many people that was helped by Trevino. She said that she is a gift from heaven.

“She’s truly an angel,” Guerrero said.

Rosanna said that Trevino could not have entered her life at a better time.

“There were a lot of times when we just needed someone to talk to, someone to hold my brother and I and tell us it was going to be okay,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said these kind gestures now bring her to tears.

“Somebody to tell my dad, Fidencio, you got this and someone to just keep pushing my mom along the way and Nina was just that angel, the person, that friend and would always give us encouraging words,” she said.

Now, when people drive pass the street, they will see Nina Trevino's name, but she said this is only the beginning.

“I’m still on the board for the Community Action Agency and helped get that building built across the street, so hopefully we will get it built,” Trevino said.

Guerrero said that Trevino is leaving a lasting impact on everyone she meets.

“Even now, that she is retired I don’t think that she has ever stopped helping anybody,” Guerrero said. “I am more than sure that she is still out there helping people and if it’s not financially, it’s by her words. She’s truly an angel.”

Trevino said she looks forward to continue her mission in serving her community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.