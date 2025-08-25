A major upgrade is on the way for Kingsville residents as construction is set to begin next month on a new fire station — the city’s first in nearly seven decades.

The new Fire Station No. 3 will be located at the corner of General Cavazos Boulevard and Sixth Street. Long-time residents say it’s a welcome investment in the rapidly growing southside of the city.

After nearly 70 Years, Kingsville is finally getting a new fire station

“Well, I heard about it a few months ago and thought it was a terrific idea,” said Kingsville resident Noé Gonzales. “Especially due to where we’re located on this side… southside of Kingsville.”

Kingsville Fire Chief Juan Adame says the project is long overdue. “The last station they built in this city was 1955, which is close to 70 years ago,” Adame said.

The 14,000-square-foot facility will feature a two-bay station capable of housing up to four emergency vehicles. More importantly, the location is expected to dramatically cut response times.

“From the time that we receive a call to the time we dispatch and to the time we're on scene, we're looking at approximately five to five and a half minutes,” Adame explained. “Now with this station on the southside, those response times will be a lot quicker.”

Residents in the area say the new facility will provide peace of mind, especially with hospitals and a nursing home nearby.

“Residents are growing in this area,” Gonzales said. “The hospitals are down the street, a nursing home across the street. It’s going to be a great asset for us here.”

Construction is expected to be completed by September of next year.

