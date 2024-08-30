After nearly 20 years, Robstown ECHS reintroduces law enforcement course

ROBSTOWN, TX — After nearly 20 years, Robstown Early College High School has reintroduced a course into their curriculum - Principles of Law Enforcement.

The course is four tiered, and takes place Monday through Friday for high school and junior high students. The junior high students starts at 8 a.m. during first period at the high school. Once the course ends at 8:45 a.m., students then take a bus back.

Robstown ISD has established a relationship with the Nueces County Sheriff's Department to assist with training and certifying 18-year-old students in corrections or even dispatch by the end of their senior year.

“Right after graduation, they might have a job waiting for them. So seeing that come into fruition, and seeing that possibly of them being able to enter the work force as a state certified corrections officer is a blessing in itself," Principals of Law Enforcement instructor Mario Cortinas said.

Cortinas does double duty as a Robstown ISD police officer with 15 years of experience. In his years he's made contacts in the industry that he wants to call upon as special guests for his course.

Fernando Arevalo Sergeant Joey Gonzalez answers questions for students.

During class on Thursday, Aug. 29, Sergeant Joey Gonzalez, who serves as assistant director of training for the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, was one of those guests. Students got to ask many questions, and even sit in a real squad car afterward.

The course will continue for the foreseeable future.

