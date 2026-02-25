After 4 years and $7 million, the Westside is finally ready to play ball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi is a baseball town, and after four years of waiting, the Westside is ready to swing.

The city's $7 million Bond 2022 project is set to renovate three fields at the Greenwood Sports Complex, serving Westside Pony Baseball, Universal Little League and Sparkling City Youth Softball. Construction is set to begin next month.

Raymond Mendoza, president of Universal Little League, says this upgrade means everything to the community.

"This is what the Westside is about. We've been trying to do this for many years, for all the Westside to get together," Mendoza said.

Mendoza walked me through what the complex looks like now, including the tee ball field that will soon be transformed.

"This here is our tee ball field here," Mendoza said.

With plans for new lighting, irrigation, bleachers, dugouts and more, he says it's all the Westside is talking about.

"All the parents, coaches, everyone is excited to see what is this gonna look like," Mendoza said.

For Mendoza, baseball is in his blood. His mother used to run the concession stands at the complex, serving families at these very fields. After her passing, he stepped in to continue her legacy and became president of Universal Little League.

He says while the fields may look worn now, what's coming will give Westside kids a place they can be proud of.

"We're expecting more kids to come out, and play ball," Mendoza said.

Parks and Recreation says International Pony League will also receive upgrades in the future.

For families here, it's not just about baseball. They say it's about finally seeing the Westside get its win. Neighbors say for years it felt like the Westside was waiting on the bench, but with construction set for next month, they say this is what happens when the "little dogs" finally get their shot.

