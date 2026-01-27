Affordable housing for seniors coming to the southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved a $1 million amendment Tuesday to help fund a new affordable housing complex for seniors on the city's Southside.

Danco Communities plans to build the Palo Verde Senior Apartments, an 80-unit complex on Huntwick Avenue next to the H-E-B Plus on Saratoga.

The developer secured $1.94 million in tax credits and a $1 million home loan for the project, but rising construction costs created a $2.96 million funding gap. The city council's vote will help close that gap and allow construction to begin.

The project represents part of the city's ongoing efforts to address affordable housing needs for senior residents in Corpus Christi.

