AEP Texas working to handle power outages across Corpus Christi

UPDATE - 4/23, 5 p.m.:

TAMU-CC has reported that power has been partially restored to campus.

The University Center, the Bell Library and the Dugan Wellness Center will all be closed for the rest of the day and all campus location are to reopen tomorrow.

AEP Texas is continuing to work on restoring power to homes in Corpus Christi.

ORIGINAL:

There are currently a series of power outages spread across Corpus Christi, including at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

TAMU-CC sent out a Code Blue text alert that states they are experiencing a partial power outage due to the weather.

"AEP is aware of the situation and is working to restore power," the text said.

The number of outages is currently at over 16,000 reported outages at 12:30 p.m.

AEP Texas teamsare currently working to solve this issue at this time, check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

Our crews are working to restore power to over 15,000 -- 11,300 spread out over the Corpus Christi District, and 3,400 in the Laredo District, most in the city. You can view the most current info about an outage in your specific area by clicking https://t.co/8NSR94BIXD. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) April 23, 2023

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News will be providing updates as more information comes in.

