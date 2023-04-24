Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

AEP Texas working to handle power outages across Corpus Christi

AEP Texas LOGO
AEP
AEP Texas LOGO
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 20:44:17-04

UPDATE - 4/23, 5 p.m.:

TAMU-CC has reported that power has been partially restored to campus.

The University Center, the Bell Library and the Dugan Wellness Center will all be closed for the rest of the day and all campus location are to reopen tomorrow.

AEP Texas is continuing to work on restoring power to homes in Corpus Christi.

ORIGINAL:

There are currently a series of power outages spread across Corpus Christi, including at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

TAMU-CC sent out a Code Blue text alert that states they are experiencing a partial power outage due to the weather.

"AEP is aware of the situation and is working to restore power," the text said.

The number of outages is currently at over 16,000 reported outages at 12:30 p.m.

AEP Texas teamsare currently working to solve this issue at this time, check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News will be providing updates as more information comes in.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops