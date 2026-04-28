AEP Texas holds a drill to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season

AEP Texas and other agencies across the Coastal Bend area are gathering today for a drill to prepare for hurricane responses.

The conference focuses on how agencies should react when a hurricane approaches the region. Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

"The area of the coastal bend is prone to hurricanes, and so we always try to maintain ourselves ready, prepared year-round to make sure that we are able to respond," Cleiri Quezada said.

Quezada is the corporate communications manager for AEP Texas. During the drill, the company showcased drone technology implemented in recent years to assess damaged areas and knocked-down infrastructure after a hurricane.

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"What these drones allow us to do is to go in and see what has happened, what has occurred, and then give us time to assess the damage so that our crews can go in afterward, prepared to restore the area," Quezada said.

AEP Texas works with other agencies year-round to stay prepared. Quezada advises residents in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend to monitor weather alerts and build emergency kits.

"We want customers, employees, and all residents who are living here in the Coastal Bend area to stay ready throughout the year," Quezada said.

Residents can visit AEPTexas.com for emergency kit videos and preparation tips.

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