Actor Eric Dane's death from ALS sparks awareness, hits close to home for Corpus Christi family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman who lost her father to ALS is speaking out about the disease following the death of actor Eric Dane, hoping his passing brings renewed attention to a condition that has no cure.

Corpus Christi family reflects on ALS loss after Eric Dane's death

Eric Dane, known for his role in "Grey's Anatomy," passed away nearly one year after announcing he was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

Audrie Leal, an ALS advocate whose father died from the disease, said Dane's death has sparked a new wave of conversation online.

"I've noticed a lot of more people posting about it, about him and ALS and what it is," Leal said.

For Leal, the renewed attention is personal.

"It brings up a little but about my dad and it reminds me how fast it took him from us," Leal said.

Her father, Alberto Leal Junior, was a boxer and police officer in the community. Even while battling ALS, he earned a college degree — but never had the chance to build on it.

"He got the degree at 49, he passed away at 50," Leal said.

When asked how she felt knowing her father never got to experience something he worked so hard for, Leal recalled a conversation that has stayed with her.

"When I was talking to him. I'll never forget him telling me I'm done yet. He never talked like he was finished. He was like I'm done done. He wanted to get his masters," Leal said.

Leal was 25 years old when she watched her father fight for his life.

"In my father's case, he was not walking at the end, could barely talk," Leal said.

Health experts say ALS currently has no cure. Dr. Amit Sachdev of Michigan State University explained how the disease works.

"It is a disease that happens because the nerves that help you move lose their ability to send signals. Typically progresses relatively quickly, and patients die from ALS," Sachdev said.

Leal's family holds a yearly boxing match to raise money for those impacted by ALS and to honor her father's memory. She said awareness is the first step toward change.

"If you bring in awareness you bring in funds and that's the only thing something is going to get done," Leal said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

