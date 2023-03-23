Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Active shooter call at Del mar College confirmed as a hoax, authorities say

CCPD
KRIS file photo.
Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department patch (Courtesy Corpus Christi Police Department Facebook page)
CCPD
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 17:10:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officials were dispatched Thursday afternoon after an active shooter was reported on Del Mar's East campus, but it was later determined the call was a hoax.

Officers were dispatched to Collegiate High school at approximately 2:07 pm, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, for reports of a shooting in progress.

"Upon receiving the call, CCPD responded and secured the perimeter and immediately began clearing the campus," said CCPD in a social media post.

Police have not found any evidence to suggest that there is an active threat or that a shooting occurred at the location.

"Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus," added officials.

The hoax shooting call may be a part of a global trend called "swatting."

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops